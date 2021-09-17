COVID-19: Mobile Vaccine Buses launched in New Zealand

New Zealand’s Auckland city has launched three mobile vaccine buses on Thursday, in order to boost the vaccination drive against COVID-19. New Zealand has been locked down for the last five consecutive weeks. This is the longest period of lockdown the country has experienced since the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

The country is strategizing to avoid further lockdowns in the future by vaccinating as many as possible in the country. Three million doses have already been administered all over the nation and more than one million people have been provided with the second dose till now. According to the Ministry of Health, 36 per cent of the eligible population have received both doses of the vaccine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the target is to vaccinate 80 percent of the total population in Auckland by the end of the week. Many vaccination centres have opened “walk-in” vaccination services along with the vaccine buses to urge the people to get their vaccine shots as early as possible since booking is not mandatory in these vaccination centres. 13 new community cases of the Delta variant were reported in New Zealand in the past month and the country has reported 3999 COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths in total.

The local media has reported that 12 more airport vehicles will be converted into vaccine buses to be made available to the suburbs where access to vaccination is not easy. The experts of the country hopes that the vaccine buses will encourage the population to get vaccinated and restrict further spread of the virus.