Farmer appeals to the government to leave some amount of his pension

Imagine your bank account receiving a large amount of money out of nowhere? You will definitely be on cloud nine. In Bihar, a pensioner received over Rs 52 crore in his pension account when he was elderly. The only thing he asked the government to do was to provide some of this amount so that he could spend the rest of his life well.

The resident of a village in the Katihar police station area of Muzaffarpur district jumped out of his skin when a Customer Service Point (CSP) official told him he had been credited with over Rs 52 crore. The amount was wrongly credited into his account. After discovering the matter, the officer, as well as the man, were shocked. Ram Bahadur Shah, a farmer, was checking his pension account with the local CSP officer. Upon submitting his Aadhaar card and punching his thumb for verification, the amount reflected in his account was more than Rs 52 crore.

‘We were shocked when we heard about the amount and wondered where it came from. We spent our lives farming so I am only requesting that the government give us a portion of this amount so that we can live our lives comfortably,’ Ram Bahadur Shah said. Sujit Kumar Gupta, Ram Bahadur Shah’s son, said more than Rs 52 crore was credited to his father’s account. ‘We are worried about the credit amount. We request that the government assist us since we are farmers and belong to a poor family,’ Sujit Kumar Gupta said.

In the meantime, Sub Inspector Manoj Pander told Katra police that the matter has been reported to local authorities. The police will investigate the matter and question the officer of the bank in which he [Ram Bahadur Shah] has an account. This isn’t the first time a large amount of money has been transferred to people’s accounts in Bihar. Earlier, two school students woke up to find Rs 900 crore in their accounts in the state’s Katihar district.

According to a report from Khagaria, a resident of Bihar received Rs 1.61 lakh in his account due to a bank error. Despite being told by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the money is financial aid, he refused to return it.