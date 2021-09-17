For second straight year, Varanasi’s Ramlila cancelled amid COVID-19

For the second year in a row, the well-known and historic Ramlila of Ramnagar will not be held in Varanasi, after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The royal family of Kashi, which organises the Ramlila, has decided to postpone the nearly 200-year-old festival. Kunwar Anant Narayan Singh, one of the royal family members, notified Varanasi’s Commissioner of Police, Satish Ganesh, about the decision in a letter.

The letter read: ‘This is to inform you that keeping in mind the present scenario (Covid-19 pandemic), like last year, this year too, it has been decided to postpone the famous Ramnagar’s Ramlila so that the people of Kashi are protected from the viral infection by fulfilling the Covid-19 guidelines.’

The Ramlila, which is an annual event, traditionally begins on Anant Chaturdashi in Ramnagar and lasts for one month. It was not staged in 2020, either. This is the second time the Ramlila has been postponed in a period of 238 years.