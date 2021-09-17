India achieves new record: Administers over 20 million vaccine doses on PM Modi’s birthday

New Delhi: India set a new record in Covid vaccination by administering over 20 million Covid-19 vaccines on Friday on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. India has broken its own record on vaccination.

As per the data released by the Union Health Ministry, around 2,03,68,343 vaccine doses were administered in the country on Friday. The total number of doses administered in the country has crossed 787 million.

‘A gift to the prime minister on behalf of health workers and the people of the country. On the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, India has crossed the historic figure of administering 20 million vaccine doses in a day, setting a new record. Well done India! ‘, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

This is for the fourth time in less than a month that the country is crossing the 10 million mark vaccination. The daily Covid-19 vaccinations in the country crossed 10 million earlier on September 6, August 31 and August 27.

India breaks another record! 1 Crore vaccine doses administered in less than 6 hours.

India breaks another record! 1 Crore vaccine doses administered in less than 6 hours.

According the Health Ministry, the country took 85 days to touch the 100 million vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 200 million mark and 29 more days to reach the 300 million mark, took 24 days to reach 400 million and then 20 more days to cross the 500 million vaccination mark on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 600 million mark and took only 13 days to reach 700 million from 600 million on September 7. The total number of doses administered crossed the 750 million mark on September 13.