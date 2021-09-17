Joint military training between India and Nepal to begin on Sept 20

A 15th edition of the Indo-Nepal joint military training exercise ‘Exercise Surya Kiran’ will begin on September 20 in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. As part of this exercise, an infantry battalion from the Indian Army and an equivalent unit from the Nepali Army will share their experiences gained during the conduct of various counter-insurgency operations over a prolonged period in their respective countries.

During the exercise, both armies will familiarize themselves with each other’s weapons, equipment, tactics, techniques, and procedures for operating in a mountainous counterinsurgency environment. Additionally, there will be expert academic discussions on topics such as Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, High Altitude Warfare, Jungle Warfare, etc.

Upon completing the joint training, both armies will complete a test of their counter-insurgency abilities in a rigorous 48-hour exercise. In order to foster interoperability and expertise sharing between the two nations, this exercise is being conducted. As well as improving bilateral ties, this joint training will contribute to further strengthening ties between the two nations. ‘Exercise Surya Kiran’ was last conducted in Nepal in 2019.