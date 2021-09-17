Prime Minister to hold bilateral talks with US President and other Quad leaders

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs informed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meetings with Quad leaders including US President Joe Biden during his US visit. Pm will also attend the first-in person meeting of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the US next week.

‘PM Modi will participate in the first in-person Quad leaders’ summit in Washington on September 24. On September 25, he will address the general debate of the UN General Assembly at its 76th session. While the PM is in Washington, he will also have a bilateral meeting with President Biden. We also look forward to bilateral meetings with other Quad leaders as well as bilateral meetings with some other leaders while he is in New York on September 25′, said Arindam Bagchi MEA spokesperson.

The Quad meeting will be attended by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and US President Joseph R Biden. The leaders will discuss regional issues of shared interest and will also review the progress made since their first virtual Summit that was held on 12 March 2021.

Prime Minister will also address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 25 September 2021 in New York. The theme for this year’s General Debate is ‘Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations’.