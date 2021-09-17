‘Thank you for being you’: Priyanka Chopra pens adorable Birthday post wishing Nick Jonas

Birthday boy Nick Jonas’ birthday celebration and the loved-up post from his wife Priyanka Chopra went instantly viral on social media. Priyanka, who was busy with work in London, flew to the US to be with her husband on his birthday, joining him at Farmington, Pennsylvania. Sharing a photo from the birthday party of the singer, Priyanka penned an adorable post wishing Jonas, a very happy birthday.

She posted a photo from the birthday party of the singer, with him kissing her on cheek, captioned- ‘Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby…Thank you for being you’.

Nick also took to his account to thank Priyanka for surprising him on his 29th birthday. “She surprised me for my birthday. She’s the best. #29 thanks for all the love everyone,” he posted on Instagram .