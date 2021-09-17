Travel rules in UK likely to be relaxed for Indians by October 1st.

The United Kingdom might introduce relaxation in their travel rules for Indians as part of a major overhaul of it’s current Covid- related travel system. As of now, the United Kingdom does not acknowledge travellers who have received both shots of Covidshield from India. The Covidshield vaccine that is being provided in UK is known as AstraZeneca and is made by the same Serum Institute that provides vaccine in India. Current rules in UK recognises people vaccinated from UK, US, or Europe and people from other regions are instructed to quarantine and take PCR tests on day 2 and day 8 after their arrival.

According to reports, UK is likely to lift travel bans on countries under the amber category by October 1st, which might result in relaxation in quarantine rules for Indian travellers. The current travel restrictions have made it difficult for Indians to visit UK. British MP Virendra Sharma called the travel restrictions ‘discriminatory’ and many other community leaders responded against the travel rules.

The rules that apply to Indians till October 1st are as follows.

1. Covid test done three days prior to the date of boarding from India.

2. PCR tests to be done on day 2 and day 8 after arrival in UK.

3. Fully vaccinated travellers must go under home quarantine for 10 days

4. Children under 11 are not required to take the test before boarding from India, but the PCR tests after arrival in UK is mandatory.

5. Children under 5 are not required to take any of the tests.