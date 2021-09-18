7 girls drown in pond during ‘Karma Puja’ immersion

Ranchi: In a tragic incident, 7 girls aged between 12 and 20 drowned in a pond at Bukru village in Latehar district, Jharkhand. The state government has ordered the Deputy Development Commissioner of the district to hold an inquiry.

As per officials, a group of 10 girls had gone to the pond for immersing the ‘Karam Dali’ after Karma Puja. And two of the girls started drowning and others who went to help them were also drowned in the pond. Three girls were rescued and are under treatment.

The deceased include three sisters Rekha Kumar (18), Reena Kumari (16) and Lakshmi Kumari (12) and Sushma Kumari (12),Piknky Kumari (18), Sunita Kumari (20) and Basanti Kumari (12).

karma Puja is a major festival in Jharkhand related to worship of mother nature.

Shocked by the loss of young lives due to drowning in Latehar district, Jharkhand. In this hour of sadness, condolences to the bereaved families: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 18, 2021

