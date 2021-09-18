‘As long as we are there, Mamata Banerjee cannot do anything’: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of playing appeasement politics.

‘As long as we are there, Mamata Banerjee cannot do anything. No matter how much appeasement she does, the Tricolour will always be there and no matter how many sacrifices we have to make, we will save Bengal’, said Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Earlier while addressing the non-Bengali community of Bhabanipur Banerjee claimed that the state under TMC rule will protect Hindustan (India) and will not allow it to become Pakistan or Taliban. Mamata Banerjee is fighting a crucial by poll in Bhabanipur constituency. Non-Bengali community makes around 40% of population of the area.