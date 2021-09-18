Hawaii’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’ likely to be demolished soon

Hawaii’s famous Haiku Stairs, often known as the ‘Stairway to Heaven,’ will be demolished due to illegal trespassing and accidents at the site. The stairwell was built by the United States of America.

The Navy in the 1940s is now known to have the best views from this altitude of Hawaii, despite being restricted to the public for over 30 years. It has 3,922 steps that climb up a mountain near Kaneohe, on Oahu’s eastern side.

Although visitors are not permitted to use the steps, this hasn’t stopped people from venturing onto the route, often jumping residential fences and trekking through backyards to obtain access.

In 1987, the stairway was permanently closed to the general public. Despite the closure, hikers, YouTubers, adrenaline junkies and other visitors slipped into the site.

Countless injuries have occurred there over the years, the most recent of which was a 24-year-old who was evacuated out in April after hurting his knee. Trespassers on the steps are presently subject to a $1,000 fine.