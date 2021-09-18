IAF and French Air Force sign deal to purchase phased out Mirage aircraft

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) signed a deal with the French Air Force to buy phased out Mirages. This is the second agreement that the Indian Air Force has signed for buying okayed airframes from France. As per IAF, this will help the force to sustain its fleet of Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft.

These aircrafts will not be used for flying and will be e supplied in containers to the Indian Air Force. Earlier last year, India received old Mirages and this has helped to improve the operational availability of the IAF.

‘A squadron of the French Mirage jets had been phased out some time ago. On August 31, a contract was signed for acquiring these phased-out planes to improve the spares and airframe capability to help improve the serviceability of the around 50 Mirage-2000s in the Indian fleet’, government sources said.

India had acquired Mirage aircraft from France in 1980s. For the last three decades these aircrafts served as one of the most potent fleets of IAF. India used these for the surgical strikes in Balakot. The aircraft had fired their Spice-2000 bombs accurately to take out targets deep inside Pakistan territory.