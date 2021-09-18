One dead, 11 injured as police van collides with car in Tamil Nadu

A police van and a car crashed in Kannamangalam hamlet near Arni in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district, killing one person and wounding at least 11 others.

According to a Kannamangalam police official, the incident occurred at around 8.30 am on Friday. The police van was carrying employees from the Tiruvannamalai Superintendent of Police’s office and it collided with a car carrying four persons on their way to Gudiyatham from Chengam.

Also Read: Toddler dies after accidentally falling into bucketful of water

At least eight employees who work at the SP office maintaining records, as well as three passengers in the car were injured. They are taken to a government hospital for treatment.

So far, no case has been filed. According to the authorities, the family of the deceased has been notified and an investigation is underway.