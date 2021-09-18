Pan masala ad: Amitabh Bachchan gives fan an epic reply

Currently, Amitabh Bachchan hosts the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. In a recent advertisement with Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan appeared for the Mouth Freshner brand. Since Big B’s appearance in the commercial, he has been criticised everywhere, with fans trolling him for being a part of the advertisement. Fans of Sr Bachchan think that his participation in a Mouth Freshner advertisement is unsuitable for a star of his calibre.

A number of his fans expressed their thoughts about the matter on Twitter. In a recent interview, the Bollywood megastar explained how he gets trolled online. In response to a comment from a fan on Facebook, he clarified himself. Bachchan wrote on Facebook, ‘By buying a watch, what did I tie in my hand, _time is behind_ _ I’ve got it!’ In the comment section of the post, one of his fans asked him, ‘Thank you, sir, only one thing to ask, what do you need, you also had to advertise a Mouth Freshner brand. Then what is the difference between you and these pebbles?’

In a quick reply, Amitabh Bachchan explained to his fan, ‘Respected, I am apologetic, if someone is doing good in any business, then one should not think that why we are associating with him. Yes, if there is a business, then we also have to think about our business in that.’

For those who are unaware, actors Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan have also advertised Mouth Freshner. Even Ajay Devgan had to reply to trolls, clarifying he advertises cardamom and nothing else. Advertisements succeed in deceiving people to a great extent and since Amitabh Bachchan is considered one of their idols, they think advertising for a mouth freshener sends a wrong message to the youth.