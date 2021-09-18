Poll campaign: Arvind Kejriwal to visit Uttarakhand tomorrow

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal informed of visiting Uttarakhand tomorrow, ahead of upcoming Legislative assembly polls. Kejriwal said that he will be raising his voice for youth of the state, who have to migrate to other states, due to lack of employment opportunities in Uttarakhand.

‘I am going to Uttarakhand tomorrow. The youth of Uttarakhand is forced to migrate to the state due to lack of employment. The youth should get employment in Uttarakhand itself. It can be possible only if there is a government with clear intentions.’ Kejriwal clarified on Saturday.

Earlier, Kejriwal announced that Ajay Kothiyal, a retired colonel, will be contesting as AAP’s chief ministerial candidate in Uttarakhand State assembly elections, scheduled for next year. In the last Assembly polls in 2017, BJP won 56 seats while Congress bagged 11 seats in 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Aam Aadmi Party is gearing up aggressively for the election in 2022, pointing out issues like corruption, unemployment and health through various political events and on social media.