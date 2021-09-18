R N Ravi sworn in as TN Governor, Congress boycotts oath ceremony

Chennai: Ravindra Narayan Ravi was sworn-in as the Governor of Tamil Nadu on Saturday at an official ceremony held at Raj Bhavan. Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Justice Sanjib Banerjee administered the oath of office, after which Chief Minister Stalin presented a book to the newly appointed Governor.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, his cabinet colleagues, Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami and others participated in the oath ceremony. Among special invitees were former Telangana governor E S L Narasimhan, former chief justice of India and former Kerala governor P Sathasivam, former national security advisor and former West Bengal governor M K Narayanan and RSS leader S Gurumurthy. The Congress boycotted the swearing-in ceremony.

R N Ravi, who was serving as the Governor of Nagaland, was appointed as TN Governor last week, by President Ram Nath Kovind.He has succeeded Banwarilal Purohit who has since been shifted to Punjab. Ravi was earlier appointed as the Interlocutor of Centre, for the Naga peace talks.

After the swearing-in, Stalin introduced state Assembly Speaker M Appavu and his fellow cabinet members to Ravi, along with the judges of the Madras High Court. Former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Union Minister of State, L. Murugan of the BJP, were allotted seats behind the TN Cabinet ministers. Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan, MDMK general secretary Vaiko were among the other leaders who attended the occasion.