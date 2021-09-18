Shehnaaz’s brother gets Sidharth Shukla’s face tattooed on his arm, shares pic

Shehbaz Badesha, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, offered a special homage to Sidharth Shukla, who passed away earlier this month. He got a tattoo of the Bigg Boss 13 winner’s face on his arm. Shehbaz shared a photo of the same on his Twitter account, along with a heartfelt note.

Sharing the picture of the tattoo on his arm Shehbaz wrote: ‘Your memories will be as real as you. You will always stay alive with me. You will always be alive in our memories @sidharth_shukla.’

Shehbaz Badesha flew to Mumbai to be with his sister, Shehnaaz Gill, after learning about Shukla’s demise. He recently wrote a touching message for Sidharth Shukla, which read: ‘Akhon se tu hai dur par dil Heart suit ke bahut kareeb hai AB BAGWAN ki tarah sidharth bai teri pooja kronga ab yahi mere naseeb hai Raising hands SHER @sidharth_shukla.’

Sidharth Shukla died on September 2 after suffering a severe heart attack. The actor was cremated in Oshiwara on the next day. Sidharth’s mother, Shehnaaz Gill, Rita Shukla and her family, as well as other TV personalities, were present at the funeral. Many of Sidharth Shukla’s admirers and supporters blocked highways in order to catch a last glimpse of him.