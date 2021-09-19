ATS and Coast Guard apprehend Iranian boat with huge heroin stock, 7 arrested

Gandhinagar: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Gujarat and the Indian Coast Guard has jointly apprehended an Iranian boat with a huge consignment of heroin in Indian waters off the Gujarat coast. The team has recovered 30 to 50 kilograms of the drug worth around Rs 150 to Rs 250 crore in the international markets. The team has also arrested 7 crew members of the boat. All the 7 arrested were Iranian nationals.

‘On an intelligence based joint act, @IndianCoastGuard with ATS #Gujarat apprehended #Iranian boat in #Indian waters with 07 crew carrying #drugs. The boat is brought to the nearest port for further rummaging and investigations’, tweeted defence PRO of Gujarat.

The joint operation was carried out after getting a specific input about the drug smuggling.

‘A joint operation was launched with the Indian Coast Guard, and the Iranian boat and its seven crew members were apprehended. ‘We presume that somewhere between 30 and 50 kg of heroin, worth Rs 150 crore to Rs 250 crore, was loaded on the boat. The consignment may be more, as the exact amount can be known only later ‘, said Gujarat ATS DIG Himanshu Shukla.