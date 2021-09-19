Banks to remain closed for 3 consecutive days from 19 September

Mumbai: Banks in the country will be closed for three consecutive days from Sunday, September 19.

On Sept 19th , banks are closed as is the usual norm . On September 20, the banks in Gangtok will remain shut on account of the local festival Indrajatra. Banks in the other parts of the country will remain open on Monday.

On September 21, Tuesday, banks will remain closed in Kerala on the occasion of Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

Here’s a list of all upcoming banking holidays in the month of September 2021:

September 19 – Sunday

September 20 – Indrajatra – (Gangtok)

September 21 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – (Kerala)

September 25 – Fourth Saturday

September 26 – Sunday

Customers can use online banking services on these days.