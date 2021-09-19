Bizarre noodle-flavoured sodas sparks outrage on Twitter

Every day we are surprised with a new, bizarre revelation in the world, so we thought we’d seen enough. Because of this, we weren’t sure of what to do when informed of Nissin Cup Noodles’ upcoming product. You can now chew your soda or savor your noodles, whatever you like; we’ve got news for noodles and soda lovers! Apparently, the Japanese food chain, Noodle Kingdom has come up with a brand new blend of noodle-flavored soda. It was founded in 1971, and the company celebrated its 50th anniversary by introducing this new product.

The company announced the news on its official Twitter account. According to the tweet, when translated from Japanese the company is urging its fans to try out their new product. The tweet has so far received more than 49K likes and almost 40K retweets on Twitter. Cup Noodle Soda, Cup Noodle Seafood Soda, Cup Noodle Curry Soda, and Cup Noodle Chili Tomato Soda are the four handpicked flavors available.

Japanese newspaper Japan Today reported that ‘the Cup Noodle Soda uses a cream soda-like base with a ‘hidden’ hint of seafood in it’. The Cup Noodle Seafood Soda contains the aroma of salty sauce and pepper. Cup Noodle Curry Soda is a cola-style soda with curry spices, and Cup Noodle Chili Tomato Soda is a tomato-style soda with a refreshing tingle that stimulates your taste buds.

Twitter has gone into meltdown over this news. The announcement has been met with mixed reactions from fans of the cup noodles. Many people refused to sample the new product, but a few felt compelled to try it. Below are their reactions:

Oh no no no what have I done…

Midnight brain made me Order the Nissin Cup Noodle 50th anniversary Soda and Umaibo set. Wonder how these are going to taste ?#cupnoodles #??????? pic.twitter.com/hTavcAuPhC — Eric (@Ericstable) September 13, 2021

Wow. On the one hand-they sound nauseating. On the other – never underestimate #Japan’s food and beverage marketers’ ability to come up with seemingly horrible but ultimately tasty (enough) products. Might want to convince a friend to taste these first though. #cupnoodles https://t.co/RmO8h6FcYj — Marc Yanofsky (@MarcYanofsky) September 13, 2021

For now, the product is only available in Japan, no matter how much we would like to try it. What do you think of this bizarre noodle-flavored soda?