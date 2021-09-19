Covid-19 Update: Kerala to impose strict lockdown restrictions

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government announced that stricter lockdown restrictions will be imposed in areas where Covid-19 cases are high.

‘Special intensified, stringent lockdown restrictions will be enforced in areas where the weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) is above 10 and the affected places would be notified by the district disaster management authority (DDMA) on a weekly basis. The District Collectors shall further notify micro-containment zones as per guidelines and enforce the lockdown restrictions therein’, an order issued by Chief Secretary V P Joy said.

Meanwhile, 19,653 new Covid-19 cases along with 152 deaths were reported in the state on Sunday. The overall infection tally now stands at 45,08,493. The death toll is at 23,591. At present, there are 1,73,631 active cases in the state.

Earlier, the Kerala government ordered to reopen schools for standards 1 to 7 and Classes 10 and 12 from November 1. Schools will reopen for other classes from November 15. The colleges in the state have been permitted to reopen from October 4, 2021.