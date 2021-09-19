‘Everyone must stand together and speak out against jihadists’: Union Minister V Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister V Muraleedharan said that Pala Bishop’s remark on ‘narcotic jihad’ was a warning to Christian community in Kerala. He asked the state government to intervene in the issue.

‘The government should intervene in the matter. Bishop’s remarks were a warning to community members. It should have been taken seriously. Everyone must stand together and speak out against jihadists. Information held by the State Government should be forwarded to the Central Government’, said V Muraleedharan.

Roman Catholic Bishop of Pala Mar Joseph Kallarangart had earlier said that there is ‘narcotic jihad’ in the state. He alleged that young Christian girls were largely falling prey to ‘love and narcotic jihad. He also said that this tactics are being used to destroy non-Muslims in the state.