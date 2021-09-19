Gulf country to resume Friday prayers at mosques

Muscat: Friday prayers at mosques will be resumed in Oman from September 24. The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs has announced this. The Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19 has approved the proposal to resume prayers as the daily Covid cases declined in the country.

‘Based on the approval of the Supreme Committee to deal with Covid-19, mosques will be authorized for reopening for Friday prayers starting from September 24, 2021. The application for the permit can be submitted electronically on Sunday, September 19, 2021, through the following link: https://www.mara.gov.om/arabic/jmah_form.aspx. Mosques cannot open for Friday prayers without precautionary measures and without permit’, said a statement issued by the ministry.

Mosques can resume Friday prayers with 50% capacity. Only vaccinated people will be allowed for the prayer. Also, all must strictly follow all Covid-19 safety measures.