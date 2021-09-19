IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in several states in next 4-5 days. The national weather agency informed that the rain is due to a low-pressure area that lies over central parts of east Rajasthan and adjoining West Madhya Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation that lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of North Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts.

As per the weather bulletin issued by the IMD, West Bengal and Odisha will witness isolated heavy rainfall till Monday. While, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat will witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till September 23.