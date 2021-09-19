Low-intensity earthquake hits Kutch

Gandhinagar: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Kutch district in Gujarat on Sunday at 8.38 am. There is no immediate report of casualty, injury or damage to property.

As per the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), the epicenter of the earthquake was 26 km North-North East (NNE) of Dudhai, at a depth of 9.3 km.

Kutch district is situated in a ‘very high seismic zone’ and it witnesses low-intensity earthquakes regularly.

Earlier on August 21, a medium intensity earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit the district.

As per the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority, the 2001 earthquake in Kutch was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries, killing around 20,000 people.