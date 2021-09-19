Mahzooz Draw: 10 winners to share 1 million dirhams

Dubai: 10 lucky winners shared a fortune of 1 million UAE dirhams in the 43rd weekly Mahzooz draw in Dubai. They matched five out of the six winning numbers. Each of the inner will receive 100,000 UAE dirhams.

307 additional winners bagged 1,000 UAE dirhams.4,569 people won 35 UAE dirhams. The total prize money won in the draw was 1,466,915 UAE dirhams. The winning numbers were 3, 6, 9, 11, 23 and 43. The first prize of 50,000,000 UAE dirhams is not yet won. The next draw will be held on September 25.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.