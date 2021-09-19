UAE announces new 10,000 dirham fine for smoking with children in car

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Federal Public Prosecution announced that people who were caught smoking with children under the age of 12 in a vehicle or in a closed room will be fined up to 10,000 dirhams. The new fine is a part of the Wadeema Act. The Wadeema Act was launched in the country to protect children.

Violators will be fined 5000 dirhams for the first time and for the second time the fine will be 10,000 dirhams.

Also Read: Low-intensity earthquake felt in Kuwait

The new law, also bans the sale of tobacco and tobacco products to children under the age of 18. Sellers must ask for ‘age proof’ documents before selling tobacco products.

The authority warned that selling tobacco products to children is a punishable offence under the new act.