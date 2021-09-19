Man shot dead by friends during liquor party at own Farmhouse

Gandhinagar: A man was shot dead while conducting a liquor party at his home in Gandhinagar in Gujarat. Deputy Superintendent of Police MK Rana said that the incident happened on Friday, at the farmhouse of the deceased, who was identified as Pravinbhai Maniya.

Police officials said that the victim, who was a farmhouse owner, had a valid liquor licence. He was hosting a party at the place his seven friends, during which friends started quarrelling over who can throw a better party. One of the attendees, Jaydipsinh Gohil, took out his licensed gun and shot Maniya, around 10.30 pm. He was immediately taken to Aashka Hospital in Gandhinagar, but was declared dead.

‘During a party, the victim and the accused, identified as Jaideep Gohil and Tarunsinh Zala, took out a revolver and a sword, and one of them shot and killed Maniya. Efforts are on to nab the two,’ police officials said. FIR has been filed at Sector 7 police station in Gandhinagar, booking the accused under Indian Penal Code section 302 for murder and Arms Act section 25.