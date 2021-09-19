Medium intensity earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

Ita Nagar: A medium intensity earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday. This was announced by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The epicenter of the earthquake was at 70 kilometres of north-west of Changlang and at a depth of 48 kilometres. There is no immediate report of casualty, injury or damage to property.

Also Read: Low-intensity earthquake hits Kutch

‘Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 19-09-2021, 15:06:41 IST, Lat: 28.15 & Long: 96.10, Depth: 48 Km ,Location: 70km NW of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, India,” tweeted NCS.

On Sunday morning, another low intensity earthquake measuring 3.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Kutch district in Gujarat.