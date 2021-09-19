‘Pawtners in Crime’! These dog and cat besties ride scooter to World record; Adorable video goes viral

‘Fighting like cats and dogs’ is a very common phrase used for mentioning all-time rivals. But an all-time friendship between Sashimi (a 7 years old Bengal cat) and Lollipop (a 5 years old Boston Terrier) from Ontario, Canada, has even entered the Guinness Book of World Records, breaking the existing record.

This unlikely pair has broken the record for fastest 5m on a scooter by a dog and cat (pair) with a time of 4.37 seconds, becoming two of the stars of the Guinness World Records book of 2022.

Guinness World Record shared its video to their Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CT4thfNoXKG/

‘Talented #GWR2022 book stars Sashimi (a 7 years old Bengal cat) & Lollipop (a 5 years old Boston Terrier) have been best friends since they were a kitten and pup. ‘Lollipop and Sashimi both enjoyed the scooter alone and it had never occurred to me that they would ride it together,’ says trainer Melissa Millett of @the_ultimutts,’ Guinness shared on the comment section of their post.

‘One day during practice, Lollipop was working on her scooter riding when Sashimi ran over to try and steal a turn! Sashimi jumped on the scooter first, and then Lollipop jumped on and started pushing her. We were shocked!!! They had made up this trick themselves!!! It is now my absolute favourite trick’ explains Melissa, trainer of Lollipop and Shashimi, about their ‘partnersip’. The reel video had gone viral on Social media with nearly 22k likes and 110 comments and counting.