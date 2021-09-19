State government announces revised lockdown guidelines

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government announces revised lockdown restrictions in the state. The state government eased several restrictions imposed in the state as the daily number of cases declined.

As per the new guidelines, 100 persons will be allowed at a time in weddings and other functions at a place outside containment zones. At present the limit is 50.

All attendees must strictly follow all the safety protocols including wearing masks and sanitizers. A distance of two yards will have to be maintained in seating arrangement for guests. Organizers will be responsible for maintaining the protocols.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 9 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 17,09,652, while the death toll stood at 22,887 as no death was reported in the state. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 193.