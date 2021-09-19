State govt extends the retirement age of doctors

Lucknow: A few months before the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the state government announced a number of changes in an effort to win over voters. For instance, the government of Uttar Pradesh has announced that it will extend the retirement age for doctors. This is potentially good news for medical professionals.

According to the latest revision, the retirement age for doctors in Uttar Pradesh will be raised to 70 years from the current 65 years. Earlier this month, the state was hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state government is expected to approve the proposal to increase doctors’ retirement age at a meeting of its cabinet in the near future. UP Minister for Medical Education Suresh Khanna says in this COVID-19 era, the state needs more experienced doctors.

Read also: Jalalabad motorcycle blast, an ‘act of terror’, says police

A majority of doctors open private clinics after serving in government positions. The recent decision will allow these doctors to retain their services for a longer period of time.

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh CM, has also agreed to the proposal, which could also help the state to improve its doctor-to-patient ratio. The government reported that one physician served 19,962 patients in Uttar Pradesh in 2018. Delhi, the capital of India, had one doctor per 2203 patients, by comparison. So, while Uttar Pradesh has a long way to go, such initiatives from the state government will ensure improved medical services in the largest state in the country in terms of population.