Jalalabad motorcycle blast, an ‘act of terror’, says police

Punjab: On Saturday (September 18, 2021), the Punjab Police called the motorcycle blast in Jalalabad an ‘act of terror’, and a person has been arrested. Within 3 days of the Motorcycle Blast in Jalalabad, the Punjab Police broke the case and arrested Parveen Kumar, a native of the Fazilka district’s Dharmupura village, which is only 3 kilometers from the India-Pakistan border.

In addition, the police said a tiffin bomb was also recovered after intel from a farmer, which was hidden in the field by the accused. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) found the bomb and other materials in the fields near the Nanak Pura in the sub-division of Jalalabad.

On September 15, a 22-year-old man, Balwinder Singh, was killed when the fuel tank of his motorcycle exploded in Fazilka’s Jalalabad. The investigation by Punjab police revealed Kumar’s involvement in a conspiracy to blow up a motorcycle in a crowded area.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ferozepur Range, Jatinder Singh Aulakh, revealed that after discovering Parveen was behind the scheme to blow off a motorcycle, the Fazilka Police launched an investigation into possible clues and arrested him on Saturday. Furthermore, the IGP stated that during investigations, Parveen revealed that Binder was driving the motorcycle and it was supposed to be parked in a crowded area in Jalalabad when the blast happened. In addition, Kumar revealed that the plan for this ‘act of terror’ was hatched on September 14 at the house of Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, a resident of Ferozepur’s Chandi Wala village.

Gurpreet Singh, a native of Lakhmir Ke Hitthar village in Mamdot, also took part in the plan, he said.

Deepak Hilori, Senior Superintendent of Police, said that based on the inputs gathered from Kumar, all four accused, including Balwinder, have been booked and efforts are on to arrest Sukhwinder and Gurpreet. All four accused have criminal backgrounds and are related to each other.

The Amritsar Rural police recovered five hand grenades and a tiffin bomb from Daleke village in Lopoke on August 8. Also on August 20, the Kapurthala police recovered tiffin bombs and two hand grenades from Phagwara. On August 8, another tiffin bomb blew up an oil tanker in Ajnala.