Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to be next Punjab Chief Minister

Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is likely to be the next Chief Minister in Punjab. The Congress legislatory party meeting has named him as the leader of the party. The final decision will be announced soon.

‘All MLAs have named Sukhjinder Randhawa for CM before the Congress high command, he will become the CM’, said Congress MLA Pritam Kotbhai after the meeting.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was the minister in charge of jails and cooperation in the Amarinder Singh cabinet. He had won the assembly election in 2002,2007 and 2017. He had also served as the vice president of the Punjab Congress unit and the party’s general secretary.

Earlier on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had resigned from the post. The state will witness the assembly elections in less than five months.