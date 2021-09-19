US drone strike: Apology is not enough.

Afghan survivors of the US drone strikes say that sorry is not enough for the drone strike that took 10 innocent lives on August 29. Among the dead were seven children. The survivors of the attack have demanded Washington to investigate the incident and punish those who are responsible for the strike.

Emal Ahmadi, father of a 3-year-old killed in the strike, responded to The Associated Press that it is not enough for them to say sorry. He said that the US should find out who conducted the strike. Malika, Ahmadi’s daughter was inside his brother’s car when the hellfire missile struck the vehicle. The family is seeking financial compensations for the losses caused by the attack and has demanded for the relocation of several members of the family to a third country.

The driver of the vehicle targeted by the strike, Zemarai Ahmadi was a long-term employee in an American humanitarian organisation. The Associated Press and other news organisations in Kabul cited an absence of evidence which support Pentagon’s claim that the targeted vehicle contained explosives.

The head of US Central Command and US Marine General Frank McKenzie called the attack, a ‘tragic mistake’. On Friday, after weeks of denial, he told the media that the strike killed innocent civilians and not an Islamic State extremist as was stated earlier. United States is considering compensation payments to the family, said McKenzie. He apologised to the family members for the error.

Ahmadi responded to the apology of the United States by saying that he wanted more than an apology from US. He wanted justice including the investigation and punishment of the person responsible for the drone strike.