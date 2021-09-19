UN General assembly could be COVID-19 ‘super-spreader event’, says Biden administration.

The United Nations General Assembly that’s scheduled next week, could be a ‘super-spreader’ event of COVID-19, says Biden administration to CBS news. Leaders from all around the world are expected to take part in the program. U.S is concerned about the event since more than 100 presidents, prime ministers and other officials will gather in the city of New York to give in-person speeches at the event. The event will last for two weeks which will not necessarily be abided by the requirements that mandates vaccination proofs for indoor activities.

Last year, the pandemic enforced the event to be conducted virtually. The General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid stated that he will implement an honor system related to vaccinations and act in accordance with it. Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil said that he will attend the event in person despite the fact that he’s unvaccinated. He claims that he has antibodies from a COVID-19 infection from last year.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States Ambassador, told UN that the US is concerned about the General Assembly event being a super-spreader event and she requested for necessary measures to be taken to avoid the same. She urged the leaders from all around the world to take responsibility for their actions. She also added that the actions of the world leaders should not jeopardize the health and safety of New Yorkers and the participants of the event at United Nations. Nobody should take COVID back to their country from the General assembly, Thomas Greenfield told the media.