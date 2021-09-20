Actor Vijay files civil suit to stop parents from using his name for meetings

Chennai: Actor Vijay filed a civil suit against his parents for using his name in any activities or meetings. A civil suit was filed after Vijay’s parents permitted Vijay Makkal Mandram, a registered society of actor Vijay’s fans, to run as independent candidates in local elections for nine districts in October 2021.

Vijay has filed a civil suit against 11 persons, including his parents and functionaries of his fan club, to prevent them from using his name for meetings, according to a report in The Hindu. In addition, he requested that the Court nullify the deed of the association and stay the actions of the 11 persons. On September 27, the Court is likely to hear the civil suit. Even though the actor disapproves, his parents have always shown political aspirations and an interest in entering politics under the name Vijay. In January 2021, Vijay even distanced himself from the activities of Vijay Makkal Mandram, the society registered by his father SA Chandrashekhar.

Times of India reported in January that Vijay’s lawyer said his client cannot be held responsible for anything that arises from Vijay Makkal Iyakkam or Chandrasekar’s actions. Furthermore, he stated that Chadrasekhar registered the political party under the name ‘All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Mandram’ without the permission of Vijay and also registered a society ‘Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’ on June 8, 2020.

In November 2020, the actor informed his fans not to become involved in the political party or society related to his father.