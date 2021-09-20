Germany removes India from the high-risk list.

India has been removed from the high-risk list of Germany’s travel regulations on Sunday. Previously, travellers from India along with other 13 countries were subject to strict entry requirements in Germany. The list of high-risk countries has excluded Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, Eswatini, Ireland’ the West Region, Lesotho, Malawi, Nepal, Portugal’s Algarve region, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Cyprus other than India, Robert Koch Institute announced.

People who haven’t been vaccinated with one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines as well as those who haven’t recovered from the virus in the last 180 days from these countries are no longer required to go through tighter quarantine regulations according to the new rule, in effect from Sunday. Rules for vaccinated and recovered travellers from the countries out of the high-risk list allows them to visit the country without a purpose of entry. Even tourism purposes are encouraged by German administration.

The RKI, located in Berlin, which is the federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany, has added a few countries and regions namely Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Barbados, Belize, Guyana, Republic of Moldova and The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in to the high-risk list. Travellers from these regions have to isolate upon arrival in Germany for 10 days. The German travel ban had brought difficulties to thousand of workers and students from all around the world this year.