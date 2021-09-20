Heavy rains lash Kolkata, severe waterlogging in several areas

Kolkata: Heavy rains flooded Kolkata and nearby districts in West Bengal such as Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Paraganas and East Midnapore causing disruption to normal life.

The capital city of Kolkata was flooded in many places, including major arterial roads. The water level seem to be receding very slowly even as rain continues. In Central Kolkata, in areas like Central Avenue and Muktaram Babu street, people wade through knee-deep water. Several vehicles were moving slowly as well. The city was submerged under knee-deep water after more than 100 mm of rain fell between 1 am and 7 am.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s drainage pumping stations recorded 136 mm of rain at Dhapa, 115 mm at Kalighat and 109 mm at Ballygunge, an official said. The Met department has predicted more rain over the next 24 hours in most districts in South Bengal due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. ‘Due to movement of cyclonic circulation from north-west Bay of Bengal to Gangetic West Bengal and strong moisture incursion, heavy rainfall is occurring over Kolkata and adjoining North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Purba Medinipur,’ regional Met director GK Das said.

According to the Met department, Kolkata received the most rainfall in West Bengal with 142 millimeters in 24 hours until 8.30 am on Monday. The Met department also reported that heavy precipitation was also recorded in these places: Canning (113 mm) in South 24 Parganas, Salt Lake (112.8 mm) in Salt Lake and Dum Dum (95 mm) in northwest Kolkata.