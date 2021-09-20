Himachal Pradesh schools to stay shut till Sept 25 in view of COVID-19

The Himachal Pradesh government has issued an order for all schools to remain closed, excluding residential institutions, till September 25, in light of the Covid-19 instances. Non-teaching staff and teachers can continue attending the schools.

Due to the Covid-19 situation in Himachal Pradesh, the state has been repeatedly postponing it’s school reopening dates.

From August 2 onwards, HP schools reopened for Classes 9 to 12. However, due to an increase in Covid-19 cases, physical sessions were suspended again within a week. Schools were first ordered to remain closed till August 22, then until September 21 and now up to September 25.

Currently, the state is reporting an average of 200 Covid-19 cases every day. The positive rate has risen to over 2%, up from 0.9 percent in July.