ISIS-K claims Taliban attacks in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

Jalalabad: ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attacks on the Taliban in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. Terrorists launched three separate bomb attacks targeting Taliban vehicles on Saturday in Jalalabad, and a fourth attack on a Taliban vehicle on Sunday.

ISIS-K said that more than 35 Taliban members were killed or injured in the blasts. There was no immediate comment from the Taliban regarding the death toll. Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar province and the heartland of the Islamic State’s branch in Afghanistan. ISIS-K views the Taliban as a rival. In a series of explosions in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad city, at least seven people were killed and another 30 were injured in at least four IED blasts, including one that allegedly targeted a Taliban convoy.

Read more: Hindu Family Tortured and Imprisoned For Taking Water From Mosque

Women, children, and security personnel were among those killed or injured. Almost two months after the US withdrew its troops from the country, it was the first deadly attack to strike Afghanistan. The Kabul area of Kair Kaneh recently saw a rocket attack that targeted a power plant in the Afghan capital. After the incident, no casualties were reported and no one claimed responsibility for the attacks. Over 180 Afghans and 13 US service members were killed in the Kabul airport attack last month which was claimed by ISIS-K.