Mahant Narendra Giri, head of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, found dead

Lucknow: President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP), Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead on Monday, at his Baghambari Math home in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. A suicide note was recovered from the spot where the body was found, in which the ABAP head blamed one of his pupils, Anand Giri, for his death.

Political figures, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have expressed their sorrow for the demise of Mahant Narendra Giri.

Meanwhile, Yoga guru Ramdev suspects a conspiracy in Mahant Narendra Giri’s ‘mysterious’ death and described it as a major blow for the saint community.

The late Mahant Narendra Giri applauded the Allahabad High Court’s decision to declare the cow a national animal and encouraged the Modi government to pass legislation to that effect.

‘I urge the central government to frame a law, present it in the Parliament and pass it, so that when cows become a national animal people will respect them more. It is our responsibility to worship cows and serve them. We are responsible for the state of cows today. We take care of them only as long as it gives us milk. This is wrong,’ late Mahant Narendra Giri had said.