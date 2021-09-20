Pune civic body allows opening of swimming pools for training purposes

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to open swimming pools for training purposes beginning today, considering the city’s declining active Covid cases and test positivity rate.

In an ordinance, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar stated that for swimming training, all instructors and trainees must be properly vaccinated against Covid-19. This decision would be applicable to Kirkee Cantonment Board (KCB) as well as Pune Cantonment Board (PCB).

The PMC had already opened all sports facilities which did not need close contact between two people. The public has access to the parks and playgrounds. It has also allowed the opening of all commercial enterprises, including stores and shopping malls, while enforcing stringent Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Schools and colleges, with the exception of medical colleges, have remained closed. Theatres are also shuttered, and stage actors have been requesting for its reopening, citing their livelihood as a reason.

The city administration has expressed worries about congestion in different locations. People went out in huge numbers for the idol immersion on Sunday, despite repeated warnings to prevent crowding during Ganesh celebrations and the prohibition on processions.

Fearing a third wave of Covid-19, the PMC has already begun preparing by keeping the gigantic Covid hospital in Shivajinagar operational and expanding the capacity of civic hospitals to generate and store oxygen.