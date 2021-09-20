Russia University shooting: 8 dead, video shows students jumping out the window to escape

On Monday morning, Russian law enforcement neutralized a shooter who went on a rampage at Perm State University (PSU) in the Perm Krai region, killing eight people and injuring seven others, according to RT News. Preliminary report states an unidentified individual. opened fire in a building at PSU. Around 11 am, the gunman entered the university and was captured shortly thereafter.

TASS reported that students locked themselves in university auditoriums to hide from the attacker while some students jumped out of windows. Videos shared on social media show an armed person wearing a helmet and dressed in black walking slowly across the campus.

The Investigative Committee of Russia, which handles investigations into major crimes, revealed that the gunman was an 18-year-old student at the university. As reported by the media, he was armed with a ‘traumatic’ non-lethal weapon. Svetlana Petrenko, a representative of the Investigative Committee, told media persons that the shooter was wounded during his arrest. ‘He has been detained, his identity has been established, and further investigations are being conducted’, she said.

#BREAKING: Shooting reported at Russian university, harrowing footage shows students jumping out of windows to escape gunman More: https://t.co/gV0sv3xUdE pic.twitter.com/bZYNG177yM — RT (@RT_com) September 20, 2021

Unconfirmed reports claim the suspect made social media posts stating his intentions. According to the regional health ministry it was not clear whether the wounded were injured from being shot or while trying to escape the building. One of the injured is in serious condition, while the others suffered injuries of ‘moderate severity’. In a statement, the Indian Embassy in Russia expressed condolences over the ‘horrific attack’.

‘Shocked by the horrific attack at Perm State University in Russia, we extend our condolences to those lost and wish quick recovery to those injured. The Embassy is in touch with local authorities & representatives of Indian students. All Indian students are safe,’ read the statement.