Teacher held in Mumbai for allegedly driving girl student to suicide

A 29-year-old private school teacher has been detained in connection with the suicide of a minor girl student, Kerala police said on Sunday. According to a senior police official, the instructor was apprehended in Mumbai by a squad after they searched for him throughout Karnataka and Maharashtra with the help of the cyber unit.

Police said that the accused was brought here on Sunday and arrested after being questioned. Days after the 12-year-old girl committed suicide, a case was registered against the instructor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

As per the police, the accused was charged with aiding and abetting the suicide. The officer said after learning about the girl’s death the culprit escaped to Karnataka. The police then received information that he was attempting to enter Maharashtra in order to travel abroad. He was caught by the police in Mumbai and produced before the court on Monday. Further permission from the court is being sought to take the accused into custody for further interrogation and evidence.

The official stated that the team was working to conclude the inquiry as quickly as possible and file a charge sheet. According to the authorities, the accused used social media to send improper messages to the girl, who was studying in class eight. Her parents found the texts and cautioned the youngster.

Her father also brought the matter to the attention of the school administration. ‘The messages were improper for a teacher to send to a 12-year-old student. The girl was suspected to have ended her life out of mental tension as her parents read the messages,’ the police stated, adding that they could only come to a decision after a thorough investigation.

The victim’s father had previously told the media that his daughter committed suicide as a result of the teacher’s mental abuse.