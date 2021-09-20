Time will tell my side of the story, says actor Sonu Sood, responding to income tax controversy

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has finally broken his silence and responded to the heating controversies regarding multiple Income tax raids conducted at his offices, home and charity organisations. Without mentioning directly about the raids or alleged tax evasions, the actor assured that every rupee in his foundation is awaiting its turn, to save a precious life and reach the needy. The actor, also a philanthropist, has presented notable donations during the pandemic, and organised oxygen for Covid patients. He also arranged buses, trains and even flights to take hundreds of migrants, stranded and helpless in the lockdown, to return to their native places. His aids during the Covid crisis earned him the tag of the ‘messiah of migrants’.

The actor who kept silent about the controversies, posted a statement on his social media handles on Monday, claiming that he has been busy for last four days. He thanked the public, for their immense love and support, and his expressed his faith in the tax department and authorities.

‘You don’t always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. I have pledged myself to the service of the people of India with all my strength and heart. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going. I have been busy attending to a few guests hence was unable to be at your service, for the last 4 days. Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for life. My journey continues.’ The image post on social media handles read.

‘Thank you for your continued support, concern and Most importantly infinite LOVE. I would sincerely like to announce I am a law abiding citizen of my country, “I WAS and I WILL” continue to always follow all rules and regulations and laws of my country. I have full faith, respect and confidence towards the law, departments and our honest authorities. I will fully co-operate with the concerned department and authorities. I humbly request you all to take this in positive spirit as a part of the large journey and vision we all have to contribute towards growth of our wonderful country. At this moment I pray and recall the blessings & teachings of my late parents that hurdles and struggle is part of journey of one’s life. I am humbled and touched with the enormous Love and strength expressed by various methods of communication. I will remain at people’s disposal as always to serve you all….PROUD INDIAN, SONU,’ he captioned his Instagram post.

Income Tax Department accused the actor of financial irregularities worth over Rs 250 crore, by way of unutilised charitable funds, bogus contracts and circular transactions with one of his partner companies, and diverting funds to evade taxes. They accused the actor of allegedly being involved in tax evasion of Rs 20 crores, and violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising funds from abroad.