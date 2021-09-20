‘Vaccine is a political thing, one of the biggest scams’: Bijay J Anand

Actor Bijay J Anand has decided not to ‘get vaccinated’ at a time when many celebrities are backing the vaccination push and asking everyone to receive the vaccine.

In an interview with a leading daily, Bijay shared: ‘I’ve lost two films, which were to be shot in London. I’ve lost a very big web series which would be shot in Serbia. I’m supposed to be getting an award in Dubai but I can’t go there. Professionally, I’ve seen it all. Even though I’m losing work, I won’t get myself vaccinated.’

He continued: ‘For me, my body is a temple, and I’m not putting chemicals inside my body. I don’t want the acting. I’m not taking the jobs, I’ve refused all of those.’

Anand confesses that he is aware of what he is losing out on, but added: ‘I feel that the vaccine is a political thing and probably one of the biggest scams in the history of mankind. So, this is my stand and I’m not going to play into that so that I can travel and make money.’