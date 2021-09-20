‘Will waive water and electricity bills of farmers’: Punjab CM Charanjit Channi

Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab’s freshly sworn-in Chief Minister, has reached out to protesting farmers and promise to waive their water and electricity bills. ‘Our government stands with the farmers. We appeal to the Centre to withdraw the three farm laws,’ Channi said.

Earlier in the day, Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as Punjab’s 16th chief minister, making him the first Dalit leader of the state. Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Congress chairman Navjot Singh Sidhu and the party state in charge, Harish Rawat attended the ceremony and congratulated the new CM.

Charanjit Singh Channi also swore in Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni as deputy chief ministers today.

Also Read: Mahant Narendra Giri, head of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, found dead

According to Channi, Captain Amarinder Singh accomplished a lot of good work for the people of Punjab. He acknowledged the achievements of his preceding government, ‘we will take forward his work,’ he said.

Reiterating his commitment to the party, he further said: ‘The party is supreme, not the CM or the cabinet. The government will work as per the party’s ideology.’