10,000 metric tons of waste removed post Ganesh idol immersions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) removed a staggering 10,000 metric tons of waste after the Ganesh idol immersions in the city. To prevent any pollution, the civilian authority immediately removed Ganesh’s idols after immersion.

The idols of Lord Ganesha were immersed in the historic Hussain Sagar as well as in other bodies of water. As part of the immersion of thousands of Ganesh statues, they were also engaged in the immediate removal of debris left behind.

The city has removed 83,186 statues of Ganesh immersed in baby ponds. 60,977 of them were in smaller pandals. The water bodies were immediately demolished after 23094 statues were removed. During Ganesh Immersion Shobha Yatra, 215 action teams and 8116 sanitation workers cleaned garbage in a radius of 303 km.

In Hussain Sagar alone, 620 idols were immersed, and in Lake Bund, 218 idols were immersed. In addition to immersion in special (baby ponds), the immersion pools were completely emptied in order to control mosquitoes, and Gambusia fish were released and treated to control larvae. In this regard, the staff of the Department of Entomology made special efforts of which about 1600 people were a part.

Cyberabad Police Commissariat deployed 6,500 officers, some of whom worked to sterilize the route for the march, and others investigated the lakes using CCTV cameras.

It is important to note that despite an earlier Supreme Court order asking citizens to avoid plaster of paris Ganesh idols, many did not comply. The Supreme Court’s ruling was concerned with water pollution caused by immersion. The High Court, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana (originally from the High Court in Hyderabad), upheld the order allowing immersion. During this clean-up, 215 action teams, consisting of 8,116 sanitation workers, worked in three shifts to remove debris from the 303-kilometer process route.