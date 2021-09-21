‘Beautiful things after bad storm’, says Shilpa Shetty

Mumbai: The actor shared an insightful tweet after Raj Kundra was granted bail in the pornography case, which explains ‘beautiful things can happen after a bad storm.’

Shilpa posted to her Instagram story a quote that reads, ‘Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm.’ After a Mumbai court granted bail to Raj Kundra in the pornography case with a surety of Rs 50,000, ‘Dhadkan’ star posted this message on her social media account.

Kundra’s associate Ryan Thorpe has also been granted bail. In addition, he will have to provide a surety of Rs 50,000. ‘We had submitted (before the court) that the charge sheet in the case has been filed and hence, we are filing for bail now; which the court has granted,’ informed Niranjan Mundargi, the advocate of Kundra.

In the meantime, the Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch filed a 1500-page supplementary charge sheet before the Esplanade Court in connection with the pornography case against businessman Kundra.

According to Mumbai police, the 1500-page charge sheet contains statements from 43 witnesses, including Shilpa.

There are statements from actors Sherlyn Chopra and Sejal Shah, as well as several models and workers from Kundra’s company registered on the charge sheet. The charge sheet also includes the names of two wanted defendants. Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to allegedly creating pornographic films.